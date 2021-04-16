Dr. Berry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shauna Berry, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shauna Berry, DO
Dr. Shauna Berry, DO is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Estero, FL.
Dr. Berry works at
Dr. Berry's Office Locations
Interventional Rehabilitation of South Florida Inc.3501 Health Center Blvd, Estero, FL 34135 Directions (239) 343-6050
Family Health Centers of Southwest Florida Inc9800 S Healthpark Dr Ste 110, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 343-6050
Healthpark Medical Center9981 S Healthpark Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 343-6050
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Opticare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I received outstanding care from Dr. Berry in February/March 2021 as an adult patient with double vision after a cranial nerve palsy. She patiently worked with me using prisms to normalize my eyesight until my vision could heal. She was poised, professional, friendly, and extremely helpful. Her office staff was equally efficient, friendly and helpful. I could not have asked for better care while on a "snowbird" visit to Ft. Myers.
About Dr. Shauna Berry, DO
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- English, Czech
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berry works at
Dr. Berry has seen patients for Farsightedness, Exotropia and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berry speaks Czech.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.