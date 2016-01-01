See All General Surgeons in Towson, MD
Dr. Shauna Costinett, MD

General Surgery
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Towson, MD
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Shauna Costinett, MD

Dr. Shauna Costinett, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Towson, MD. 

Dr. Costinett works at Finney Trimble Surgical Assoc in Towson, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Costinett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Emma Zargarian M.d. P.A.
    6565 N Charles St Ste 501, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 849-4800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Shauna Costinett, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124433719
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Costinett accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Costinett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Costinett works at Finney Trimble Surgical Assoc in Towson, MD. View the full address on Dr. Costinett’s profile.

    Dr. Costinett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costinett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costinett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costinett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

