Dr. Shauna Levy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shauna Levy, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Levy works at
Locations
Tulane Bariatric Clinic4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 501, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 988-2274
Tulane Surgery and GI Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 6, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5110
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Levy is a compassionate and skillful physician. She really cares for her patients. She made me feel like family! I would definitely recommend Dr. Levy as your surgeon at Tulane!
About Dr. Shauna Levy, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1740535293
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.