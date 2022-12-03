Overview

Dr. Shauna Paylor, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Keaau, HI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Hilo Medical Center.



Dr. Paylor works at East Hawaii Health Clinic in Keaau, HI with other offices in Hilo, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.