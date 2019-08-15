Dr. Shauna Reid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shauna Reid, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shauna Reid, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston.
Dr. Reid works at
Anderson Cherokee Community Enrichment Services1011 College Ave, Jacksonville, TX 75766 Directions (903) 586-5507
North Texas Child Psychiatry400 N Allen Dr Ste 103, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (903) 589-9000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Dr. Ried has been phenomenal handling my daughter's Anxiety issues since 5 yrs. There has been amazing progress with my child. She is now 18 and is doing great and to a point of not needing any more help. Dr Ried style and connection with kids and parents is great. She understand where the child is coming from and gets connected with them. This way they are ready and willing to take advise and guidance. I am really thankful that I came across Dr. Ried and she is my child's doctor. I strongly recommend anyone who is have difficult times with teenagers. The communication and mentoring style she has for her patients is amazing. She ask great questions and makes sure the child is convinced and agrees by heart on the directions she drives the patients.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1396949533
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
