Dr. Shauna Williams, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (32)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shauna Williams, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.

Dr. Williams works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group- Surgical in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Alphonsus Medical Group- Surgical
    1072 N Liberty St Ste 201, Boise, ID 83704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 302-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Corizon Health
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid of Idaho
    • Medicaid of Oregon
    • Moda Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Noridian
    • PacificSource
    • PHCS
    • Principal Life
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
    • Wise Provider Networks

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 15, 2020
    Dr. Williams is a caring doctor and excellent surgeon. She takes the time to listen and inform me in a very pleasant manner. She makes sure her patients needs always come first. Her care over the past two years that I have been her patient, is the best medical care I have received in my life.
    — Jun 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shauna Williams, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821150285
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic Rochester
    • University Oregon Health & Science University
    • University Oregon Health & Science University
    • University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
