Dr. Shauna Williams, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shauna Williams, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Williams works at
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group- Surgical1072 N Liberty St Ste 201, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 302-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Dr. Williams is a caring doctor and excellent surgeon. She takes the time to listen and inform me in a very pleasant manner. She makes sure her patients needs always come first. Her care over the past two years that I have been her patient, is the best medical care I have received in my life.
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1821150285
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- University Oregon Health & Science University
- University Oregon Health & Science University
- University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
