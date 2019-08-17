Dr. Shaunak Dwivedi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dwivedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaunak Dwivedi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shaunak Dwivedi, DO
Dr. Shaunak Dwivedi, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Dwivedi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dwivedi's Office Locations
-
1
Hypertension and Nephrology Specialists, LLC601 Ewing St Ste C7, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 921-7620
-
2
Hypertension and Nephrology Specialists, LLC17 Clyde Rd Ste 101, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 521-0800
-
3
Hypertension and Nephrology Specialists LLC2 Research Way Ste 301, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (732) 521-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dwivedi?
I switched nephrologist based on my internists referral.He is very thorough, he listens, he explains and helps you understand how toes the manage your underlying disease.
About Dr. Shaunak Dwivedi, DO
- Nephrology
- English
- 1144488321
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop University Hospital
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- New York Institute of Technology
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dwivedi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dwivedi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dwivedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dwivedi works at
Dr. Dwivedi has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dwivedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dwivedi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dwivedi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dwivedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dwivedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.