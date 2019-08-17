See All Nephrologists in Princeton, NJ
Dr. Shaunak Dwivedi, DO

Nephrology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shaunak Dwivedi, DO

Dr. Shaunak Dwivedi, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Dwivedi works at Hypertension and Nephrology Specialists, LLC in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Somerset, NJ and Monroe Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dwivedi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hypertension and Nephrology Specialists, LLC
    601 Ewing St Ste C7, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 921-7620
  2. 2
    Hypertension and Nephrology Specialists, LLC
    17 Clyde Rd Ste 101, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 521-0800
  3. 3
    Hypertension and Nephrology Specialists LLC
    2 Research Way Ste 301, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 521-0800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Acidosis
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Acidosis

Treatment frequency



Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Shaunak Dwivedi, DO

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144488321
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Winthrop University Hospital
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
    Undergraduate School
    • New York Institute of Technology
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shaunak Dwivedi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dwivedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dwivedi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dwivedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dwivedi has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dwivedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dwivedi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dwivedi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dwivedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dwivedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

