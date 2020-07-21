Dr. Shaunda Chin-Bonds, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chin-Bonds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaunda Chin-Bonds, DO
Overview of Dr. Shaunda Chin-Bonds, DO
Dr. Shaunda Chin-Bonds, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.
DuPage Medical Group - Official1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 310, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (708) 226-7000
Duly Health and Care3700 W 203rd St Ste 110, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (708) 679-1890Monday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She's the best doctor I've ever had
About Dr. Shaunda Chin-Bonds, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1144208638
Education & Certifications
- St James Olympia Fields Hosp
- Midwestern University
