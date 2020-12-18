Dr. Shaunna Mason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaunna Mason, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX.
Bella Obstetrics and Gynecology - Post Oak4801 Woodway Dr Ste 250E, Houston, TX 77056 Directions (713) 677-2877
Bella Obstetrics and Gynecology - Fannin7500 Fannin St Ste 300, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 903-3093
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
She is literally the best doctor ever. She makes sure you understand all your options, answers all your questions and makes sure you feel supported! I will use her as long as she has a practice where I live.
- University Of Texas Health Science Center At Houston, Memorial Hemann Hospital|University Of Texas Health Science Center Houston
Dr. Mason has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mason accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mason has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Miscarriages, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
531 patients have reviewed Dr. Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mason.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.