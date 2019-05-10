Dr. Shauntell Solomon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shauntell Solomon, DO
Overview
Dr. Shauntell Solomon, DO is a Dermatologist in Lutz, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Locations
-
1
Suncoast Skin Solutions Inc4651 VAN DYKE RD, Lutz, FL 33558 Directions (813) 321-1786Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CeltiCare Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I made the trip fro Tampa to Sarasota ,Florida so I could see Doctor Solomon. She did Moh's surgery on my face. She was very kind, as well as all of her staff. She also did a awesome job keeping an eye on the staff and making sure you were bandaged correctly. She even called me at home that evening to see how I was doing. I am seriously thinking about traveling to Sarasota for all me dermatology needs.
About Dr. Shauntell Solomon, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1376779710
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solomon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solomon has seen patients for Dermatitis, Fungal Nail Infection and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solomon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.