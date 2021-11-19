Overview of Dr. Shaurin Patel, MD

Dr. Shaurin Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, Oklahoma City, OK and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Patel works at OBGYN Care of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.