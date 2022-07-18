Overview

Dr. Shavaun Cotton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet.



Dr. Cotton works at Baton Rouge General Physicians in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Prairieville, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.