Dr. Shaveanda Queen, MD

Pediatrics
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shaveanda Queen, MD

Dr. Shaveanda Queen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Queen works at Medcura Health Inc. in Decatur, GA with other offices in Stone Mountain, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Queen's Office Locations

    Medcura Health Inc.
    1760 Candler Rd, Decatur, GA 30032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 286-2215
    1706 Candler Rd, Decatur, GA 30032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 286-2215
    Oakhurst Medical Center Inc
    5582 Memorial Dr, Stone Mountain, GA 30083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 298-8998

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Common Cold
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Immunization Administration
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Otitis Media
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pollen Allergy
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Jul 28, 2021
    She is the best there is. Patient, knowledgeable, approachable and great with kids. She treated my sons until they were young adolescents and it was a sad day when they were too old to be treated by her.
    Patricia Steel — Jul 28, 2021
    About Dr. Shaveanda Queen, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972600922
    Education & Certifications

    • MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shaveanda Queen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Queen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Queen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Queen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Queen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Queen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Queen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Queen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

