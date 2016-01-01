Overview of Dr. Shavon Dillon, MD

Dr. Shavon Dillon, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.



Dr. Dillon works at Queens Cancer Center of Queens Hospital in Jamaica, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.