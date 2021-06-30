Overview of Dr. Shaw Zhou, MD

Dr. Shaw Zhou, MD is an Urology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from Fudan University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.



Dr. Zhou works at Pinellas Urology, a Division of Urology Specialists in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.