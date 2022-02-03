Overview of Dr. Shawana Mufti, MD

Dr. Shawana Mufti, MD is a Midwife in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Mufti works at Fairfax Loudoun OB-GYN in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.