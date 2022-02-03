Dr. Shawana Mufti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mufti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawana Mufti, MD
Overview of Dr. Shawana Mufti, MD
Dr. Shawana Mufti, MD is a Midwife in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Mufti works at
Dr. Mufti's Office Locations
Fairfax Loudoun OB-GYN3930 Pender Dr Ste 60, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (571) 416-5942
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Really good I would recommend friends and family too see for being a nice doctor like her …
About Dr. Shawana Mufti, MD
- Midwifery
- English, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1023237997
Education & Certifications
- Franklin Square hospital Center
- King Edward Medical College
Dr. Mufti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mufti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mufti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mufti speaks Punjabi and Urdu.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Mufti. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mufti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mufti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mufti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.