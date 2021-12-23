Dr. Shawkat Kero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawkat Kero, MD
Overview
Dr. Shawkat Kero, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from Seth Gorbandas Sunderas Medical College and is affiliated with Bravera Health Brooksville and HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Shawkat Kero,MD.PA12140 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 596-8995
-
2
Shawkat Kero, MD11373 Cortez Blvd Ste 401, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 596-8995
Hospital Affiliations
- Bravera Health Brooksville
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had upper endoscopy in prep for gastric bypass. Dr kero was very knowledgeable caring and helpful. Answered all my questions and made me feel comfortable that I was in good hands.
About Dr. Shawkat Kero, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Indian
- 1932106929
Education & Certifications
- Va Med Center Mt Sinai Hospital
- Brooklyn VA Medical Center - New York and Mount Sinai Hospital
- Downstate Medical Center
- Seth Gorbandas Sunderas Medical College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kero has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kero speaks Indian.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.