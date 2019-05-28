Dr. Shawn Agee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Agee, MD
Overview of Dr. Shawn Agee, MD
Dr. Shawn Agee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Agee's Office Locations
St. Augustine Office2450 Old Moultrie Rd Ste 101, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 342-3675
Jacksonville Office7740 Point Meadows Dr Ste 3A, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 527-3577
Palatka Office800 Zeagler Dr Ste 400, Palatka, FL 32177 Directions (386) 530-6850
Southeastern Retina Specialists406 RIVERSIDE DR, Waycross, GA 31501 Directions (912) 387-0020
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Avesis
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Opticare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The staff was very professional and friendly. My wait time was actually not that bad. Dr. Agee was very professional and made me feel at ease about my problem and explained things to me.
About Dr. Shawn Agee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1114247079
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- University of Miami
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Agee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agee has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Agee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agee.
