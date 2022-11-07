Dr. Shawn Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Allen, MD
Overview
Dr. Shawn Allen, MD is a Dermatologist in Boulder, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Allen works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Specialists Boulder2880 Folsom St Ste 200, Boulder, CO 80304 Directions (303) 442-6647
-
2
Dermatology Specialists of Boulder PC1056 S 88th St, Louisville, CO 80027 Directions (303) 442-6647
-
3
Dermatology Specialists905 W 124th Ave Ste 170, Denver, CO 80234 Directions (303) 442-6647
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allen?
I saw Dr Allen to have cancer removed from my face 7 years ago. He did a fantastic job. I can not tell where that cancer was anymore.
About Dr. Shawn Allen, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1043340805
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.