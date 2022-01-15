Dr. Shawn Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Allen, MD
Overview of Dr. Shawn Allen, MD
Dr. Shawn Allen, MD is a Rhinology Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Rhinology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen's Office Locations
Advanced Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery2940 FM 2920 Rd Ste 200, Spring, TX 77388 Directions (346) 413-9313Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Allen was excellent , very patient, informative great bedside manner.
About Dr. Shawn Allen, MD
- Rhinology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1235372434
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College|University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center Memphis, TN
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
