Dr. Shawn Anthony, MD

Orthopedics
4.8 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shawn Anthony, MD

Dr. Shawn Anthony, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Anthony works at Mount Sinai Doctors - Times Square in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anthony's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Doctors - Times Square
    780 8th Ave Ste 303, New York, NY 10036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    The Orthopedic Center at Mount Sinai West
    425 W 59th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Knee Dislocation
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Cartilage Damage Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Patella Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Quadriceps Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • No-Fault Car Insurance
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 04, 2021
    Dr. Anthony is remarkable. After my knee collapsed, I got an appointment in two days, followed by a diagnosis and therapy. At his urging, surgery was done within six weeks after my knee calmed down. It was very successful, walked out with only a cane, and a month later I no longer needed therapy and am fully recovered. I highly recommend him for his knowledge, skill, bedside manners and follow-up. He made an unpleasant experience pleasant.
    Carol K. — Apr 04, 2021
    About Dr. Shawn Anthony, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1508187741
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Residency
    • Harvard Medical School Hospitals (Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center)
    Internship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shawn Anthony, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anthony is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anthony has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anthony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anthony works at Mount Sinai Doctors - Times Square in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Anthony’s profile.

    Dr. Anthony has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anthony on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Anthony. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anthony.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anthony, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anthony appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

