Dr. Baca has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shawn Baca, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shawn Baca, MD
Dr. Shawn Baca, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Baca works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Baca's Office Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Associates of S Florida1050 NW 15th St Ste 212A, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 368-5611
-
2
Delray Beach Office5162 Linton Blvd Ste 101, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 498-1114
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baca?
After a few bad experiences with other doctors, I was referred to Dr. Baca. I had my first appointment last week which went really well. Definitely he is a keeper!
About Dr. Shawn Baca, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649373523
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baca works at
Dr. Baca has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteopenia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baca speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Baca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.