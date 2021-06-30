Dr. Shawn Bench, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bench is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Bench, MD
Overview of Dr. Shawn Bench, MD
Dr. Shawn Bench, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bench works at
Dr. Bench's Office Locations
-
1
San Diego General & Vascular7910 Frost St Ste 250, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 565-0104
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Coronado Hospital
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bench?
Dr Bench sat and listened to my frustration of what and how long I had been suffering with this abdominal pain and as soon as he stepped in, all seemed to fall in place. He is the most understanding, attentive, and caring doctor I have known. He is blessed and he will bless many with his God given gifts in the medical world.
About Dr. Shawn Bench, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1669700753
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bench has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bench accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bench has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bench works at
Dr. Bench has seen patients for Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bench on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bench. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bench.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bench, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bench appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.