Overview of Dr. Shawn Bench, MD

Dr. Shawn Bench, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bench works at San Diego Surgical Specialists in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.