Dr. Shawn Birchenough, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shawn Birchenough, MD
Dr. Shawn Birchenough, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Dr. Birchenough works at
Dr. Birchenough's Office Locations
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Magnolia Plastic Surgery - Spartanburg391 Serpentine Dr Ste 250, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 560-6717
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Magnolia Plastic Surgery - Five Forks2801 Woodruff Rd # 202, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 849-9330
Optimal Self MD25 S LAURENS ST, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 214-5232
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Advicare
- Aetna
- America's 1st Choice
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Companion Benefit Alternatives
- CompCare
- Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Choice VIP Care Plus
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MedRisk
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Time
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Birchenough is very caring Compassionate and Professional and is very Experience in his work. Dr. Birchenough did a wonderful job on my face.
About Dr. Shawn Birchenough, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1518172972
Education & Certifications
- Maxwell Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery Of Nashville
- University Of Virginia Health System
- University Of Virginia Health System
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
