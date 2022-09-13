Dr. Shawn Blick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Blick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shawn Blick, MD
Dr. Shawn Blick, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, Abrazo West Campus, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Blick's Office Locations
Arizona Center for Hematology and Oncology9250 N 3rd St Ste 2015, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 786-0030Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Valley Urologic Associates3815 E Bell Rd Ste 3600, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (623) 935-5522
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- Abrazo West Campus
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blick was amazing. I had the penuma surgery 5 weeks ago. I was terrified, but Dr. Blick put my mind at ease. He is very professional and knows this procedure very well. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Shawn Blick, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912970609
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Dr. Blick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blick has seen patients for Peyronie's Disease, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blick speaks Spanish.
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Blick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.