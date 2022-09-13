Overview of Dr. Shawn Blick, MD

Dr. Shawn Blick, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, Abrazo West Campus, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Blick works at HonorHealth Pulmonology in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Peyronie's Disease, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.