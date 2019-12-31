Dr. Shawn Bonsell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonsell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Bonsell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shawn Bonsell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They graduated from University School Of Med and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Sprain or Strain, Foot Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 1650 Republic Pkwy Ste 100, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (972) 279-3477
Sports Medicine Clinic of North Texas1015 N Carroll Ave Ste 2000, Dallas, TX 75204 Directions (214) 824-7744Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
How was your appointment with Dr. Bonsell?
I’ve been a patient for 15 years. I tore my ACL at 15. Soccer was my life. Their entire staff was amazing through the whole process. I was back a year later with tearing the other ACL; my visits and care were superb. He genuinely care about his patients and are very passionate about the sports and athletes. They were always answering my questions and explaining what they were doing or what needed fixing all while keeping me relaxed. Had to go back this year for a follow up and it’s like nothing changed. They were all just as focused but helpful as before. Love Dr. Bonsell!
- Duke University Med Center
- University School Of Med
Dr. Bonsell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonsell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonsell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonsell has seen patients for Wrist Sprain or Strain, Foot Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonsell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonsell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonsell.
