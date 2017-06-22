Dr. Boomsma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shawn Boomsma, DO
Dr. Shawn Boomsma, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Jackson Health System1800 NW 10th Ave Ste T-215, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 585-1852
Pht Jmh Inpatient Psy Unit1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-3229Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Jackson South Community Hospital9333 SW 152nd St, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Directions (305) 243-3245Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 7:00pm
Dana-Farber/Brigham & Women's Cancer Center, Radiation Oncology75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Boomsma is a kind, experienced Orthopaedic Surgeon with amazing skills and wonderful bedside manner. I will recommend Dr. Boomsma to my family and colleagues.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Boomsma accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boomsma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boomsma has seen patients for Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boomsma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Boomsma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boomsma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boomsma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boomsma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.