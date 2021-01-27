Dr. Buki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shawn Buki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shawn Buki, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Seton Hall University and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital and WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 310 W 9th St Ste A01, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (301) 694-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
- WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fabulous excellent dr.
About Dr. Shawn Buki, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1104829605
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall University
Frequently Asked Questions
