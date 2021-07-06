Dr. Chambers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shawn Chambers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shawn Chambers, MD
Dr. Shawn Chambers, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.
Dr. Chambers' Office Locations
Jps Health Network1500 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 702-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- JPS Family Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been working with Dr. Chambers for about a year now and he is by far the best psychiatrist I’ve had. He listens to me and prescribes my medication based on what he thinks is best but he also takes in my views/needs into account.
About Dr. Shawn Chambers, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1790006567
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chambers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chambers has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chambers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chambers. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chambers.
