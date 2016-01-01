Overview of Dr. Shawn Chopra, MD

Dr. Shawn Chopra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL AMERICA HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY (CAHSU) / BELIZE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Northwest Florida Community Hospital.



Dr. Chopra works at Jacksonville Hospitalists PA in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.