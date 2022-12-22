Dr. Shawn Ciecko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciecko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Ciecko, MD
Overview of Dr. Shawn Ciecko, MD
Dr. Shawn Ciecko, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Ciecko's Office Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Staten Island1 Teleport Dr Ste 200, Staten Island, NY 10311 Directions (718) 370-0072
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Brought my 2 yr old & 4 yr old grandchildren to have earwax cleared out. Both children were crying and frightened when we got there. However, Dr Ciecko was so patient and nice, that both grandchildren calmed down and actually left with a smile on their face. Dr Ciecko was so informative that it left us with very little questions. Would totally recommend him for any child. Also, office staff and Doctor’s assistant were so pleasant and helpful.
About Dr. Shawn Ciecko, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1518132943
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Duke University - School of Medicine
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ciecko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ciecko accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ciecko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ciecko has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciecko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciecko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciecko.
