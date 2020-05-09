Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shawn Clark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shawn Clark, MD
Dr. Shawn Clark, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Pascagoula Hospital and Providence Hospital.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark's Office Locations
-
1
Main Office - Mobile6701 Airport Blvd Ste C138, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 287-2176
Hospital Affiliations
- Pascagoula Hospital
- Providence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- United Mine Workers Health & Retirement Fund
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Clark did neck surgery on me. The entire process went smoothly. He diagnosed me quickly and was able to get surgery scheduled quickly. As soon as I woke up after surgery I could already tell a difference.
About Dr. Shawn Clark, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306849575
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State Health Science Center
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Neurosurgery
