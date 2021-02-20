Dr. Shawn Davies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Davies, MD
Overview of Dr. Shawn Davies, MD
Dr. Shawn Davies, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Davies works at
Dr. Davies' Office Locations
Shawn Davies, M.D.S.C.533 W North Ave, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 530-1501
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Davies has always been the most gentle gynecologist I have ever had. I appreciate not needing a referral for an ultrasound or biopsy as he is able to complete all in his office.
About Dr. Shawn Davies, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Lukes Mc
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
