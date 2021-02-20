Overview of Dr. Shawn Davies, MD

Dr. Shawn Davies, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Davies works at Shawn Davies, M.D. in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.