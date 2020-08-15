Dr. Shawn Donatelli, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donatelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Donatelli, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shawn Donatelli, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.
Dr. Donatelli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Quest Diagnostics of Pennsylvania Inc250 Debartolo Pl, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 758-2748
-
2
Mahoning Pain Management7067 Tiffany Blvd Ste 230, Youngstown, OH 44514 Directions (330) 758-2748
Hospital Affiliations
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Donatelli?
Our mother has been in excruciating pain since her fall on Oct. 26, 2019. Kyphoplasty on May 12, 2020 did not provide any pain relief. On Aug. 5, 2020 Dr. gave our mother a steroid epidural which has been a blessing. THANK YOU, Tammy V.
About Dr. Shawn Donatelli, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1649238072
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donatelli accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donatelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donatelli works at
Dr. Donatelli has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Steroid Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donatelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Donatelli. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donatelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donatelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donatelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.