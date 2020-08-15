See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Youngstown, OH
Dr. Shawn Donatelli, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.

Dr. Donatelli works at Quest Diagnostics of Pennsylvania Inc in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Steroid Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Quest Diagnostics of Pennsylvania Inc
    250 Debartolo Pl, Youngstown, OH 44512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 758-2748
    Mahoning Pain Management
    7067 Tiffany Blvd Ste 230, Youngstown, OH 44514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 758-2748

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Surgical Hospital At Southwoods

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Drug Delivery System Insertion Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 15, 2020
    Our mother has been in excruciating pain since her fall on Oct. 26, 2019. Kyphoplasty on May 12, 2020 did not provide any pain relief. On Aug. 5, 2020 Dr. gave our mother a steroid epidural which has been a blessing. THANK YOU, Tammy V.
    Tammy V. — Aug 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shawn Donatelli, DO

    • Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1649238072
    Education & Certifications

    • Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shawn Donatelli, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donatelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Donatelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Donatelli works at Quest Diagnostics of Pennsylvania Inc in Youngstown, OH. View the full address on Dr. Donatelli’s profile.

    Dr. Donatelli has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Steroid Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donatelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Donatelli. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donatelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donatelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donatelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

