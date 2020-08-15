Overview

Dr. Shawn Donatelli, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.



Dr. Donatelli works at Quest Diagnostics of Pennsylvania Inc in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Steroid Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.