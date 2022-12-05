Dr. Shawn Dunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Dunn, MD
Dr. Shawn Dunn, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Trinity Clinic Pain Management910 E Houston St Ste 230, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 525-7300
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Due to diabetes, colon/rectal cancer and radiation/chemo treatments my feet were left with severe neuropathy. Thanks to the Almighty and Dr. Dunn I’m seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. I’ve been struggling with these symptoms for 3years. I love his staff that shows compassion, understanding, knowledge and mainly that everyone takes the time to help. They see you promptly and Dr. Dunn actually listens to you. I strongly recommend him if you must choose a caring, down to earth man.
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Dunn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunn has seen patients for Epidural Block, Facet Blocks, Spinal Nerve Block and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.