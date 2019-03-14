See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Chico, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Shawn Furst, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.3 (16)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shawn Furst, DO

Dr. Shawn Furst, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center.

Dr. Furst works at Enloe Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinic in Chico, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Coccygeal Pain, Arthritis and Arthritis of the Elbow along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Furst's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Enloe Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinic
    340 W East Ave, Chico, CA 95926 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 332-3277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Enloe Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coccygeal Pain
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Covered California
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 14, 2019
    I met Dr. Furst a year ago. For 2 years I took pain meds that really didn't work. After all the pain and wasted medication I was introduced to Dr. Furst. The man gave me my life back!!! He is kind, attentive and enjoys a good joke. His procedures are mindful and not science fiction based as I thought. I am pain free thanks to Dr. Furst.
    Carmen in Oroville, CA — Mar 14, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shawn Furst, DO
    About Dr. Shawn Furst, DO

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154578565
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Utah Center For Pain Management and Research, Nexus Pain Care
    Internship
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shawn Furst, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Furst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Furst has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Furst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Furst works at Enloe Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinic in Chico, CA. View the full address on Dr. Furst’s profile.

    Dr. Furst has seen patients for Coccygeal Pain, Arthritis and Arthritis of the Elbow, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Furst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Furst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furst.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Furst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Furst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

