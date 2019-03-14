Dr. Shawn Furst, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Furst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Furst, DO
Overview of Dr. Shawn Furst, DO
Dr. Shawn Furst, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center.
Dr. Furst works at
Dr. Furst's Office Locations
-
1
Enloe Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinic340 W East Ave, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 332-3277
Hospital Affiliations
- Enloe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Covered California
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Furst?
I met Dr. Furst a year ago. For 2 years I took pain meds that really didn't work. After all the pain and wasted medication I was introduced to Dr. Furst. The man gave me my life back!!! He is kind, attentive and enjoys a good joke. His procedures are mindful and not science fiction based as I thought. I am pain free thanks to Dr. Furst.
About Dr. Shawn Furst, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1154578565
Education & Certifications
- Utah Center For Pain Management and Research, Nexus Pain Care
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Furst has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Furst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Furst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Furst works at
Dr. Furst has seen patients for Coccygeal Pain, Arthritis and Arthritis of the Elbow, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Furst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Furst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Furst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Furst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.