Dr. Grandia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shawn Grandia, MD
Overview of Dr. Shawn Grandia, MD
Dr. Shawn Grandia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Grandia works at
Dr. Grandia's Office Locations
-
1
Frederick187 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 1, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 378-9421
-
2
Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics LLC11110 Medical Campus Rd Ste 205, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 665-4950
- 3 4991 New Design Rd, Frederick, MD 21703 Directions (301) 363-5858
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grandia?
Dr. Grandia is vey professional and knowledgeable and has been very helpful in alternative treatments before having surgery. would definitely recommend her to family/friends
About Dr. Shawn Grandia, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1710949409
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grandia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grandia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grandia works at
Dr. Grandia has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Hip Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grandia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Grandia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grandia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grandia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grandia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.