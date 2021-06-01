Overview of Dr. Shawn Grandia, MD

Dr. Shawn Grandia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Grandia works at Meritus Robinwood Orthopedics in Frederick, MD with other offices in Hagerstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.