Dr. Shawn Gurtcheff, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Pleasant Grove, UT. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and American Fork Hospital.



Dr. Gurtcheff works at Utah Fertility Center, PC in Pleasant Grove, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.