Dr. Shawn Hennigan, MD
Overview of Dr. Shawn Hennigan, MD
Dr. Shawn Hennigan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Dr. Hennigan's Office Locations
Hand and Upper Extremity Center of Northeast Wisconsin Ltd.2323 N Casaloma Dr, Appleton, WI 54913 Directions (920) 730-8833
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Saved my shoulder after highly published surgeon left it unusable
About Dr. Shawn Hennigan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1821026790
Education & Certifications
- The University of Pennsylvania
- Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rush-Presbyterian-St Luke's Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
Dr. Hennigan speaks Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
