Overview

Dr. Shawn Ingles, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Mclaren Bay Region and Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch.



Dr. Ingles works at Claudia Zachaerk MD PLLC in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.