Overview of Dr. Shawn Johnston, MD

Dr. Shawn Johnston, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.



Dr. Johnston works at Alaska Spine Institute in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Brachial Plexus Palsy, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.