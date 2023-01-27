Dr. Shawn Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Jones, MD
Overview of Dr. Shawn Jones, MD
Dr. Shawn Jones, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Ear Nose & Throat2605 Kentucky Avenue Suite 601, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Paducah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She has been seeing him since she was 4 months shes now 15 months and every time our experience is great.
About Dr. Shawn Jones, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1821051152
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- University Of Louisville
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jones using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Wound Repair, Chronic Sinusitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
