Overview of Dr. Shawn Jones, MD

Dr. Shawn Jones, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.



Dr. Jones works at Baptist Health Medical Group Ear Nose & Throat in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Chronic Sinusitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.