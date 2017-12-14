Overview of Dr. Shawn Kile, MD

Dr. Shawn Kile, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Kile works at Sutter Medical Foundation in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.