Dr. Shawn Kile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Kile, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shawn Kile, MD
Dr. Shawn Kile, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Kile works at
Dr. Kile's Office Locations
-
1
Associates in Womens Health Care2 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 205, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 773-8711
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kile?
I absolutely trust Dr. Kile, He is very knowledgeable in his field. He listens to what you have to say and if you messagw him he returns your email in a timely manor. The staff is very friendly and efficient.
About Dr. Shawn Kile, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1831170844
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Davis Health System
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kile has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kile accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kile works at
Dr. Kile has seen patients for Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kile on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kile. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kile.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.