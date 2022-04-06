Overview of Dr. Shawn Kleinpeter, MD

Dr. Shawn Kleinpeter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Providence Hospital.



Dr. Kleinpeter works at Mobile Ob-Gyn in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.