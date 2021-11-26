Dr. Shawn Kleinpeter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleinpeter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Kleinpeter, MD
Overview
Dr. Shawn Kleinpeter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Woman's Hospital.
Locations
Baton Rouge Office500 Rue de la Vie St Ste 100, Baton Rouge, LA 70817 Directions (225) 201-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Woman's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very Friendly environment!!
About Dr. Shawn Kleinpeter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1538169677
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Louisiana State University
Dr. Kleinpeter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kleinpeter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kleinpeter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kleinpeter has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kleinpeter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleinpeter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleinpeter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleinpeter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleinpeter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.