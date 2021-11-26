Overview

Dr. Shawn Kleinpeter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Woman's Hospital.



Dr. Kleinpeter works at Louisiana Women's Healthcare in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.