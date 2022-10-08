Overview

Dr. Shawn Lillig, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bonner Springs, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Kansas / Main Campus and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Providence Medical Center.



Dr. Lillig works at Providence Medical Group - Bonner Springs in Bonner Springs, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.