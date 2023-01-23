Dr. Lin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shawn Lin, MD
Overview of Dr. Shawn Lin, MD
Dr. Shawn Lin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
1
Sherwood J. Isenberg M.d. Inc.100 Stein Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-3090
2
Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 573-4443
3
Ucla Mptf Calabasas Health Center26585 Agoura Rd Ste 330, Calabasas, CA 91302 Directions (310) 825-5000
- 4 300 Stein Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 267-5813
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’m so happy and thankful for genius Dr. Shawn Lin and his impeccable team, improved vision for my 70 year young left eye from 20/30 to 20/15 (better than ever, better than 20/20), it far exceeded my expectations to say the least. It’s a miracle after needing glasses to see from 12, contacts from 18, back to glasses after retiring,10 years ago my right eye got mono focal IOL for distance, due to concerns about hallow from multi focal IOL. I decided to go for multi focal IOL, after reading one review here stated no hallow from multi focal IOL now, but in my case, if I close my right eye, in comparison there’s still slight hallow for my left eye when driving at night,, thanks to mono vision, my right eye would make the hallow disappear, perfect. Other than sunglasses, I’m extremely happy I don’t need any glasses, for even the smallest small prints! The freedom from glasses is well worth the $3600 extra fees, Medicare won’t cover for cataract surgery.
About Dr. Shawn Lin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1659791945
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
