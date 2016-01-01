Dr. Shawn Macalester, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macalester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Macalester, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shawn Macalester, DO
Dr. Shawn Macalester, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hillsboro, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Med At Still University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Tuality Community Hospital.
Dr. Macalester works at
Dr. Macalester's Office Locations
Hillsboro Rheumatology545 SE Oak St Ste F, Hillsboro, OR 97123 Directions (971) 228-8855
Hospital Affiliations
- Tuality Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shawn Macalester, DO
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1871706218
Education & Certifications
- Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Med At Still University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macalester has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macalester accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macalester has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteopenia and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macalester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Macalester. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macalester.
