Overview of Dr. Shawn Macalester, DO

Dr. Shawn Macalester, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hillsboro, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Med At Still University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Tuality Community Hospital.



Dr. Macalester works at Oregon Rheumatology Clinic in Hillsboro, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteopenia and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.