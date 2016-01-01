Overview of Dr. Shawn Mattson, MD

Dr. Shawn Mattson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Mattson works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.