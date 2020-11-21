See All Urologists in Allentown, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Shawn Mendonca, MD

Urology
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Allentown, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Shawn Mendonca, MD

Dr. Shawn Mendonca, MD is an Urology Specialist in Allentown, PA. 

Dr. Mendonca works at LVPG Urology-1250 Cedar Crest in Allentown, PA with other offices in Hazle Township, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mendonca's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lvpg Urology
    1250 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 215, Allentown, PA 18103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 402-6986
  2. 2
    Lehigh Valley Hospital
    1200 S Cedar Crest Blvd, Allentown, PA 18103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 402-6986
  3. 3
    1627 Chew St Fl 2, Allentown, PA 18102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 402-6986
  4. 4
    Lvpg Urology - Hazleton
    50 Moisey Dr Ste 212, Hazle Township, PA 18202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 501-7020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Uroflowmetry
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Gonorrhea Screening
Uroflowmetry
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Gonorrhea Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 21, 2020
    Nov 21, 2020
Dr. Mondonca took his time, listened well, did a thorough exam and asked us if we had any questions. He was pleasant and understanding. He explained the situation well and didn't prescribe any tests as he thought that they would be unnecessary. We would absolutely take our disabled son to see him again. I will definitely keep him in mind should I need to see a good urologist.
    — Nov 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shawn Mendonca, MD
    About Dr. Shawn Mendonca, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619219052
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shawn Mendonca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendonca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mendonca has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mendonca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mendonca has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendonca.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendonca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendonca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

